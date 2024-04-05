Friday, April 05, 2024
3-day Ramazan bazaar concludes

April 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A three-day Ramazan bazaar com­mencing from Monday con­cluded at Centaurus Mall on Wednesday after attracting a large number of visitors es­pecially ladies and children. 

The bazaar was held in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Women’s Cham­ber of Commerce and In­dustries also featured an enchanting magical show.

The special bazaar had over 30 stalls showcasing embroidered clothing, jew­elry and bags made and sold by women, latest collection of clothes, jewelery, home accessories and much more.

Besides this signer from across Pakistan performed live and people from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Is­lamabad exhibited their keen interest to the perfor­mance of artists. It was a unique shopping experience of buying handmade items directly from manufacturers who came from across Paki­stan to sell their products.

