3-day Ramazan bazaar concludes

ISLAMABAD - A three-day Ramazan bazaar commencing from Monday concluded at Centaurus Mall on Wednesday after attracting a large number of visitors especially ladies and children.
The bazaar was held in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries also featured an enchanting magical show.
The special bazaar had over 30 stalls showcasing embroidered clothing, jewelry and bags made and sold by women, latest collection of clothes, jewelery, home accessories and much more.
Besides this signer from across Pakistan performed live and people from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad exhibited their keen interest to the performance of artists. It was a unique shopping experience of buying handmade items directly from manufacturers who came from across Pakistan to sell their products.