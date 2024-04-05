41 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI - The District Health Authority had sealed 41 premises and lodged 37 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Thursday. Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments had issued tickets to 87 and a fine of Rs 143,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2024. Dr Sajjad informed that around four confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was two in 2023, and one in 2022 during the period.