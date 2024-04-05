41 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI - The District Health Authority had sealed 41 premises and lodged 37 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date, said Dis­trict Coordinator Epidemics Pre­vention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Thursday. Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments had is­sued tickets to 87 and a fine of Rs 143,000 was imposed on viola­tions of dengue SOPs in 2024. Dr Sajjad informed that around four confirmed cases had been report­ed in the district this year, while the number was two in 2023, and one in 2022 during the period.