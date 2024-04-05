70pc work on Rwp Safe City project completed

RAWALPINDI - Over 70 percent work on the Rawalpindi Safe City project had been com­pleted, said Regional Police Of­ficer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa.

According to an RPO Office spokesman, RPO while chair­ing a review meeting regarding the progress of the Safe City project in the regional office di­rected the officers concerned to complete the project as soon as possible. He informed that the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Kamran Asghar, representatives of the Safe City, Husnain Saeed, Punjab Information Technology Board officers, Faisal Khalid, Muham­mad Aamir and others attend­ed the meeting. The RPO was briefed about the current prog­ress on the Safe City project.

The RPO said that no com­promise should be made on the quality of work, adding, that weekly meetings would be held to review the progress of the Safe City project. Babar Sarfraz said that the Safe City project would be an important mile­stone for the protection of life and property of the citizens.