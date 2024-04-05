Accommodating ruling allies, a hard nut to crack

ISLAMABAD - The coalition govern­ment in Pakistan, in any tenure, had always seen a topsy-turvy situation to handle the crisis. There is no smooth sail­ing for the incumbent government, as even it has been facing difficul­ty to deal with matters of allocation of parlia­mentary slots.

A test of ‘romance’ among government al­lies will expose the real internal situation after the Eid-ul-Fitr over the distribution of parlia­mentary committees re­lated to the lower house of the parliament.

In the first phase, it was not much ardu­ous for the ruling party [PML-N] to distribute the ministerial slots as one of the major allies [PPP-P] distanced itself from becoming part of the federal government. The PML-N has given some of the share of im­portant parliamentary slots to the rest of the allies but the sec­ond phase could possibly be an easy task. Background discussions with the senior members revealed that a big re­shuffle in the ministries will start after the Eid. The allied partners are already conscious of getting some more ministe­rial slots in the second-phase.

PPP, the main allied partner of the rul­ing party, will for the second time avoid being part of the federal cabinet but it has already conveyed to grab chairman­ships of main standing committees of the national assembly.

On moral grounds, now the ruling PML-N has to accommodate and prefer PPP in the matter of chairmanships of standing committees.

The PPP will try to get chairmanship of foreign affairs, interior and some other main standing committees of the national assembly. The allocation and formation of the standing committees will start in the third session of the na­tional assembly, likely to be summoned in the mid of April.

On the other hand, sources in MQM-P said that the party leadership is not much satisfied over getting a small chunk in the federal cabinet. The Sindh-based party will demand chairmanship of standing committees in addition to seeking two more ministries. The party may demand chairmanship of Port and Shipping, Overseas Pakistanis and other national assembly standing committees.

This coalition partner may also be giv­en the Health Ministry and some other ministerial slots in the second round. Other allies from Balochistan, political pundits viewed, will also demand their share if ignored in the distribution.

In such a situation, the ruling PML-N has to pass another test in the coming days to smoothly run a coalition gov­ernment. The opposition has already planned a series of protests after the Eid in and outside the parliament. In such a situation, the ruling party will not afford any kind of annoyance of its partners to face all kinds of challenges.

Political analysts believe that the rul­ing party has the option to ignore its own party members as it cannot afford unfriendly relations with the allies.