Accused can’t be given more than one year sentence in cipher cases: IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till after the Eid on ap­peals against the sentence of PTI founder and Shah Mehm­ood Qureshi in cipher case.

A division bench compris­ing Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused.

Addressing the lawyers, the chief justice said that eight cop­ies of the cipher were prepared after it was decoded and sent to different people. The former principal secretary has stated that a copy was shared with the then prime minister, which was lost. The court said that the ac­cused could be given only one sentence under 5(1)c or 5(1)d of Officials Secrets Act.

The chief justice remarked that it was admitted fact that the copy of the cipher arrived to Azam Khan. He re­marked that if the charges were proved even then more than one year sen­tenced couldn’t be given in this case. Defence lawyer Salman Safdar said that he would assist the bench re­garding these sections, adding that his client was awarded sentences under the both sections. He said that usually ciphers are re­turned in a period of one year but prosecution made the criminal case against PTI founder only after sev­en months. At this, Justice Miangul Hassan asked the lawyer to give any refer­ence of the document re­garding returning peri­od of cipher. The court said that Azam Khan was the sole witness of hand­ing over of the cipher to PTI founder. During hear­ing, Salman Safdar Advo­cate prayed the court to adjourn the case till after the Eid. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till April 16.