APHC stresses for Kashmir resolution in historical perspective

ISLAMABAD - The All Par­ties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its histor­ical context in line with the aspira­tions of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, Ad­vocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said that iron-fist and militaristic pol­icy adopted by BJP led Hindutva government to subdue the Kash­miri people could not break their freedom resolve.

He said that snatching of civilian properties, eviction of Kashmiris from their lands and termination of local employees from jobs were part of the ongoing settler colo­nialism campaign unleashed by Modi regime in IIOJK.

He said the Hindutva govern­ment has opened flood-gates for non-locals from all over India to settle on the Kashmiris’ lands and fill vacancies in various depart­ments under the wicked plan to change the demography of the territory.

He said that the Kashmiris were peace-loving people and wanted the settlement the Kashmir dis­pute in its historical perspective through peaceful means and in ac­cordance with their aspirations.

He also expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory and urged the world human rights or­ganizations to help in their early release.

The APHC spokesman called upon the United Nations to pre­vent India from carrying out set­tler colonialism agenda on Israe­li pattern in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and facilitate the settle­ment of the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.