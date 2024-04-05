ASI suspended over bribe in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Sadr Jaranwala police station on charge of taking illegal gratification from the shopkeep­ers. A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that ASI Zameer-ul-Hasan had allegedly extorted money from shopkeepers in Jaranwala and some­one made his video and spread on social media. Taking serious notice, the CPO suspended the ASI Zameer-ul-Hasan and directed SP Jaranwala divi­sion to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest. Further action would be taken after inquiry report, he added.

FDA PROVIDES RELIEF TO 637 APPLICANTS

As many as 637 applicants were provided relief from the one-window counter, established at Fais­alabad Development Authority (FDA), in the last three months.