ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday former a special com­mittee tasked with overseeing the election of the Chairman of the Senate. The newly constituted committee comprises PPP leaders Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf. This move underscores the PPP’s strategic approach and active engagement in the upcoming Senate Chairman election.