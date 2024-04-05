Bilawal visits mausoleum of martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA - Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in connection with the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He was accompanied by the central president of PPP (Women Wing) Ms. Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. They visited the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, laid a floral wreath at the grave, and offered Fateha. They also visited the graves of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhut­to, and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered fateha at the grave and laid floral wreaths.