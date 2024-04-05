Bodies of 2 youths found in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - The bodies of two youths were found in separate incidents in Ba­hawalnagar on Thursday. As per details, in the last 24 hours, authorities re­covered the bodies of two youths from different lo­cations. One, identified as 23-year-old Anwar, was discovered in a mosque washroom in Satellite Town, Chishtian. The oth­er, 30-year-old Asif, was found in a small graveyard in Haroonabad city. The police took custody of the bodies and commenced le­gal procedures, transport­ing them to the hospital for post-mortem examina­tion. The causes of death remain unknown at this time.