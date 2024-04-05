Cash, cloth distribution ceremony for women, children held at Sialkot Darul Aman

SIALKOT - Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Sharif Ghumman, emphasised the essence of Eid as a time to share joy with the less fortunate, highlighting the importance of philanthropy in spreading happiness. The event witnessed heartfelt speeches from Rose Human Rights Welfare Organisation President Ashfaq Nazar and Vice President Mian Ijaz Anjum, emphasising the significance of sacrificing personal joy for the welfare of orphans. Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Sialkot Region, Dr Noorul Ain, and Dr Iram Shahzadi, alongside Social Welfare Officer Abrar Abdullah, joined hands in distributing Eid cash, clothing, and gifts to the deserving women and children of Darul Aman. Their commitment to serving the underprivileged reflects a noble blend of human compassion and religious duty, illuminating the blessings of Allah Almighty upon those in need.