Cash, cloth distribution ceremony for women, children held at Sialkot Darul Aman

SIALKOT - Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Sharif Ghum­man, emphasised the essence of Eid as a time to share joy with the less fortunate, highlighting the importance of philanthropy in spreading hap­piness. The event witnessed heartfelt speeches from Rose Human Rights Welfare Organisation President Ashfaq Nazar and Vice President Mian Ijaz Anjum, emphasising the significance of sac­rificing personal joy for the welfare of orphans. Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Sialkot Region, Dr Noorul Ain, and Dr Iram Shahzadi, alongside So­cial Welfare Officer Abrar Abdullah, joined hands in distributing Eid cash, clothing, and gifts to the deserving women and children of Darul Aman. Their commitment to serving the underprivileged reflects a noble blend of human compassion and religious duty, illuminating the blessings of Allah Almighty upon those in need.