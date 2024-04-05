CM Maryam calls for cooperation with WB for smog elimination

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday had a meeting with World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine to discuss World Bankfunded development projects in Punjab. Emphasizing the need for early completion of the ongoing public welfare projects in the province, Madam Chief Minister said that she will personally monitor the ongoing World Bank-funded projects. Mr Najy Benhassine congratulated Madam Chief Minister on being elected first woman Chief Minister of Punjab. She thanked him for the good words and agreed to continue cooperation with the World Bank to achieve sustainable development in Punjab. The chief minister briefed WB Country Director about the projects like province-wide solid waste management, Knowledge Park, and nutrition for the malnourished children in Punjab. She told Mr Benhassine that the project of providing packaged milk to students in government primary schools is being started soon and World Bank and other institutions will be welcomed to join this project. Chief Minister highlighted the need for mutual cooperation for smog elimination and air quality improvement. The progress of WB-funded Punjab Green Development Program, and Punjab Cities Program was also reviewed in the meeting. Both leaders also agreed to cooperate in the field of information technology. World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and expressed best wishes for her success. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary and other senior officers attended the meeting.