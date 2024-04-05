Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in PA illegal appointments case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of for­mer chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case. An­ti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hus­sain Bhutta conducted the case proceed­ings, during which the Adiala Jail officials did not produce the former chief minis­ter. However, the officials submitted a medical report of Parvez Elahi, stating that he was admitted to the hospital for treatment and unable to travel. As a re­sult, the court postponed the indictment and adjourned further hearing of the ille­gal appointments case until April 18.

It is worth mentioning that the court had summoned all accused for indict­ment on April 4 in the previous hearing, but Parvez Elahi could not be produced.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful ap­pointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied posi­tions while those who had not taken ex­ams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influenc­ing appointments after receiving bribes.

Meanwhile, an accountability court also delayed the indictment of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in a case of receiving kickbacks in development proj­ects, by the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB). Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the case proceedings, wherein Parvez Elahi was not produced. The jail officials submitted a medical report of Parvez Elahi, stating that he was admitted to the hospital and unable to travel. The NAB had accused Parvez Ela­hi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediar­ies in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as chief minister of Punjab. It is worth men­tioning here that Moonis Elahi had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case due to continuous absence.