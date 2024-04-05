Dacoits shoot at, injure cop and Afghan journalist in capital

ISLAMABAD - A cop and foreign journalist were shot at and injured by dacoits in two separate in­cidents in different areas of federal capi­tal, informed sources on Thursday.

Upon complaints lodged by the victims, the police have lodged cases against the unknown dacoits and began investiga­tion, they said.

According to sources, a team of Dol­phin Force of Islamabad Capital Police was on routine patrol in limits of Police Station Sangjani when the cops received information on wireless that a gang of three dacoits fled from Sirae Kharboza on a motorcycle after committing a crime. The Dolphin Force immediately started chasing the fleeing dacoits who started firing on them. Resultantly, a cop namely Nasir suffered bullet injury fired by the street criminals.

Sources said that the injured cop was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment by the fellow cops. A heavy contingent of police, following the orders of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Op­erations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari arrived at the crime scene and launched search operation in the local­ity for tracing out the fleeing dacoits involved in armed attack on police party. A case has been registered against the dacoits while further investigation was underway. In a statement, DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari appreciated the efforts of Dolphin Force for chasing down the fleeing dacoits. He said that police are buckled up for protection of lives and property of public round the clock. He said that the crimi­nals involved in attacking on Dolphin Force will be arrested soon.

In yet another incident of street crime, a gang of three armed dacoits shot at and injured a foreign journalist namely Abdul Aleem alias Ahmad Hanayesh, who be­longed to Afghanistan and was staying in Islamabad, according to sources. Officials of Aabpara police station have chalked out FIR against the dacoits involved in he­nious crime, sources said.

According to sources, Abdul Aleem aka Ahmed Hanayesh, a resident of Afghani­stan and staying in a guest house on Em­bassy Road waiting for a flight for Europe, lodged a complaint with PS Aabpara offi­cials stating he along with his friend Moh­sin Tahir finished their workout in a gym located in Aabpara Market at 11:07pm on 3/4/2024 and were heading towards their guest house in G-6/4 when three dacoits riding in motorcycle intercepted them on gunpoint. “Two dacoits having guns stepped down from bike and one of them attacked Mohsin Tahir by hitting pistol handle on his head and snatched his iPhone. The other dacoit attempted to snatch my phone and bag and opened fire on me and hit pistol handle on head when I put off resistance,” he said adding that a bullet pierced into his foot. He told po­lice his colleague called the watchman of guest house who immediately alerted the police. The dacoits managed to flee from the scene. The Afghan journalist appealed police to register case against the accused and to arrest them. Po­lice filed case and began investigation. A police spokesman told media that DIG Operations Is­lamabad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had tak­en notice of the incident and ordered the SSP Operations to arrest the fleeing dacoits. He said a police team had visited crime scene and col­lected evidence besides obtaining CCTV footage to trace out the dacoits.