DC, DPO Attock review security arrangements for Besakhi Mela

ATTOCK - DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and DPO Attock Ghayas Gul along with other officers vis­ited Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hasanabdal to review securi­ty arrangements for the forth­coming Besakhi Mela. More than three thousand Sikh pilgrims from abroad and from across the country are expected to participate. The visiting pilgrims will be pro­vided free accommodation, messing, medical and other facilities free of cost. The pil­grims during three days stay will perform different rituals and will take holy bath.