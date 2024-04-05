DC, DPO Attock review security arrangements for Besakhi Mela

ATTOCK - DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and DPO Attock Ghayas Gul along with other officers visited Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hasanabdal to review security arrangements for the forthcoming Besakhi Mela. More than three thousand Sikh pilgrims from abroad and from across the country are expected to participate. The visiting pilgrims will be provided free accommodation, messing, medical and other facilities free of cost. The pilgrims during three days stay will perform different rituals and will take holy bath.