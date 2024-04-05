DIG orders strict security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, on the occasion of Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr, directed all SSPs of the Hyderabad range to ensure strict security arrangements in accor­dance with the current situation of the country and to arrange additional police deployment at important mosques, imambargahs and congre­gation halls in their respective districts. He also instructed to make robust arrangements for strict surveillance of all important areas and routes, both internal and external, and to deploy special­ized teams for this purpose.

The DIG Hyderabad issued directives to not only enhance security at the police station level to deal with any untoward incidents and main­tain peace and security but also to strengthen overall security measures including random snap checking, mobile and motorcycle patrols and advance intelligence collection, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He emphasised the need to ensure the se­curity of rallies related to Youm-ul-Quds by maintaining contact with the organizers and ensuring the security and timely start and end of these rallies. Additionally, establishment of consistent contacts were also directed with all religious scholars. He directed that control rooms equipped with all facilities should be set up in districts for real-time information on ral­lies, meetings and events related to Jummat-ul-Wida and “Youm-ul-Quds”.

The DIG also emphasized to strengthen security arrangements for the gatherings of the 27th night of Taraweeh prayers in connection with “khatam-ul-Qur’an mahafil” in the range.