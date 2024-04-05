DIG Rizvi pays surprise visit to Green Town police station

LAHORE - DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi paid surprise visit to the Green Town police station late Thursday night, a police spokesperson said. SP Sadar police division Sidra Khan and other police officers were also present on this occasion. DIG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reviewed the renovation work being done under the SIPS project to improve working environment of for the police station officials. On this occasion, SP Sidra Khan briefed the DIG about the renovation and construction work. The DIG also visited different sections of the police station including Front Desk and waiting area. The DIG appreciated the efforts of SP Sidra Khan. While speaking on this occasion, DIG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed the officials that the funds allocated for the renovation work at the police stations must be utilised properly and correctly. He said it is our responsibility to fully implement the SOPs regarding the SIPS project. He further said that it our collective responsibility to ensure neat and clean environment at the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS).