Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - Relief workers set aside stuffed toys, blankets and baby formula for fami­lies sheltering Thursday in an elementary school in Hual­ien, the epicentre of Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in a quar­ter of a century. “We have all the necessary stuff -- blankets, toilet and a place to rest,” said Indonesian Hendri Sutrisno, who occupied a tent with his wife and two-month-old baby. The 30-year-old professor at Hualien’s Dong Hwa Universi­ty and his family were among more than 100 people who chose to stay in tents set up at an elementary school after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday. The aftershocks of the quake -- the biggest since a 7.6 mag­nitude disaster in 1999 killed 2,400 people -- came thick and fast, and by Thursday morning Hualien county had experienced hundreds of roll­ing tremors. Hendri said he and his wife hid under a table with their baby when the first quake hit, before grabbing their things and fleeing the building. “Our worry is when the big aftershocks happen it might be really hard for us to evacuate one more time -- es­pecially with the baby,” he told AFP. “So it will be better, wis­er for us to stay here,” he said as the infant slept in a stroller. Rescue efforts continued else­where across the county, with authorities working to reach more than 700 people either trapped in strongly built tun­nels or cut off in remote areas -- though they were believed to be safe. Hualien coun­ty, on Taiwan’s eastern coast, is home to a network of tun­nels that allow drivers to tra­verse the region’s picturesque mountains. The bulk of the people trapped include some in a hotel near Taroko Na­tional Park, as well as work­ers in a nearby tunnel -- now completely cut off after a se­ries of landslides hit the main highway leading to it. Foot­age captured by a drone of an open-cut tunnel in a mountain released by Taiwan’s National Fire Agency showed people waving, standing unharmed next to damaged vehicles.