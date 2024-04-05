FoC to extend healthcare facilities to poor heart patients

MULTAN - Chaudhry Parvez Elahi In­stitute of Cardiology (CPE­IC) will extend treatment to every helpless and poor pa­tient, regardless of whether the hospital has the re­sources or not.

“We are forming Friends of Cardiology (FoC) for the treatment of all such pa­tients, which will include benevolent individuals from Multan and South­ern Punjab. They will not only cooperate in the treat­ment of needy patients but also play a crucial role in running the hospital sys­tem.” These views were ex­pressed by the Chairman CPEIC Board of Manage­ment (BoM) Khwaja Jalalu­ddin Roomi while presiding over the 29th session.

He said that due to the lack of funds from the gov­ernment at the moment, it is difficult to run the hospi­tal system.

“We are in contact with the provincial health min­ister regarding this matter, and hopefully, we will suc­ceed in obtaining funds for the hospital,” he maintained.

In the meeting, the Chief Executive, Dr Mujtaba Ali Siddiqi, informed that the agenda they had set in the previous meeting aims to obtain approval for the pur­chase of 20 ventilators.

Additionally, he men­tioned that they were ex­pecting further budget al­location because after the construction of the new block, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients in the hospital. The hospital needs a budget as much as the increase in the number of patients. Despite these chal­lenging circumstances, they are performing surgeries and other treatments regu­larly, he explained.

Mr Roomi said their en­deavour will be to provide the best possible treatment facilities to every patient who comes here as this is the largest hospital for heart diseases in southern Punjab.

Other board members in the meeting were Justice (retd) Mian Zafar Yasin, Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Dr Tariq Abbas, Ms Mahnaz Fareed, MS Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Za­far Ali Alvi, Internal Audit Wing Shah Sawar, Direc­tor Finance Farhan Saeed, and Additional Secretary Health’s representative.