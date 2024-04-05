Ghocharkoh Road reconstruction key to Kalash Valley tourism

CHITRAL - The Ghocharkoh road, constructed in 1963 to facilitate the transportation of Deodar timber from Kalash Valley to Chitral, holds immense significance for promoting tourism in the picturesque Kalash valleys. Despite being a scenic route with dense forests and captivating tourist spots, the road has faced challenges in recent years.
With the expansion and construction work on the main Kalash road and frequent closures due to blasting activities in the mountains, travelers, and tourists encounter significant difficulties. Although the upper road traffic ceased after the construction of a road along the riverbank to Kalash Valley, some motorcyclists and adventurous tourists still prefer the Ghocharkoh route for its trekking appeal.
Local social worker and tour operator Major (r) Shahzada Sirajul Malik, along with Abdul Akbar, emphasized the attractiveness of routes like Ghocharkoh for domestic and foreign tourists. They advocate for the restoration of traffic on the Ghocharkoh road, which would not only alleviate the transportation woes of villagers but also provide an alternative scenic route for tourists.
Experts suggest that with a nominal fund, traffic could be restored on the Ghocharkoh road within a week, benefiting not only tourists but also the 230 residents of Kush Kan Tek village. Additionally, the reconstruction of this road could revive the irrigation stream from Sheikhananda to Ghochar village, potentially irrigating thousands of acres of barren land.