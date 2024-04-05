Govt committed to driving Pakistan towards more dynamic economic future

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Commerce organized a Pre-Budget Seminar in Islamabad, fo­cusing on tariff rationalization and its implications for trade competitiveness and economic growth.

Addressing the audience, Federal Min­ister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan underscored the significance of tariff rationalization in enhancing trade com­petitiveness and fostering economic growth. He emphasized the Ministry of Commerce’s commitment to simplifying and streamlining tariff structures to re­duce costs for domestic industries, boost exports, and attract foreign investment.

Minister Kamal reiterated the gov­ernment’s dedication to supporting the business community and highlighted key priorities including boosting ex­ports, combating smuggling, and curb­ing tax evasion. Minister Kamal also praised the growth of Pakistan’s textile industry and recognized opportunities in the evolving global landscape, reaf­firming the government’s commitment to driving Pakistan towards a more dynamic economic future. The Secre­tary Commerce, Saleh Ahmad Farooqui highlighted that the seminar provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in meaningful discourse on tariff rational­ization’s benefits and implications.

He emphasized the importance of stakeholders gaining insights into tar­iff rationalization initiatives and pro­viding inputs to aid strategic changes to the existing tariff structure. Every year, the Tariff Wing at the Ministry of Commerce invites budget propos­als from stakeholders across the coun­try. Through the Pre-Budget Seminar, participants learned how to provide feedback and recommendations to policymakers on tariff structure and rationalization measures. The semi­nar attracted representatives from key chambers of commerce and industry, product associations, and sector spe­cialists from all over Pakistan.

Distinguished speakers from the Min­istry of Commerce, industry experts, and representatives from trade associa­tions and chambers of commerce pre­sented various budget proposals dur­ing the sessions. In conclusion, Minister Kamal thanked all participants for their keen participation and expressed hope for continued fruitful engagement in the future. Overall, the Pre-Budget Seminar served as a platform to create aware­ness about tariff rationalization among trade bodies, associations, exporters, and public sector stakeholders, facilitat­ing dialogue and collaboration towards promoting trade competitiveness and economic growth in Pakistan.