Hafiz Naeemur Rehman elected new JI Emir for five-year term

LAHORE - Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has been elected as the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan for a five-year term. The announce­ment was made by the Head of the JI Election Commission, Rashid Nas­eem, along with members of the election cell during a press confer­ence at Mansoorah on Thursday.

Rashid told the media that the majority of the JI members, known as Rukn, cast their votes in favour of Hafiz Naeem to lead Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. A professional engineer by trade, Hafiz Naeem currently serves as the Emir of the JI Karachi chapter. His tenure as JI Emir Pakistan will end on April 8, 2029. Prior to his in­volvement in national politics, Hafiz Naeem was actively engaged in stu­dent politics and previously held the position of elected Nazim-e-Aaala (president) of the Islami Jami­at Talba. Naseem revealed that over 82 percent of the members partici­pated in the election of the JI Emir. JI has over 45,000 members (Rukns), including approximately 6,000 women, and they take part in the election of the JI Emir. The JI Elec­tion Commission, an elected body it­self, was responsible for overseeing election process of JI Emir.

Comprising Head Rashid Naseem, secretary Qudratullah Butt, and members Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Sardar Zafar Hussain, and Engineer Akhlaq Ahmed, commission was specifically elected by the JI Majlise Shura for the purpose of conducting the Emir election. Naseem affirmed that com­mission’s duties culminated with the successful election of the JI Emir. JI Shura is also a 100 plus members elected body. Rashid Naseem said that election of the JI Emir was con­ducted through secret balloting.

The process for JI Emir election commenced on February 19 with printing and distribution of ballot papers among Rukns, concluding on March 25. Rashid Naseem said the election process was smooth and peaceful, culminating on April 3. The JI Shura had proposed three names for the consideration of the JI members: the current Emir Sira­jul Haq, vice-emir Liaqat Baloch, and Hafiz Naeem. However, mem­bers were also free to suggest any other name as well. It’s noteworthy that Jamaat-e-Islami is the only po­litical party in Pakistan that regu­larly conducts intra-party elections since its establishment in 1941. The party’s founding Emir was Syed Maududi, a renowned reli­gious scholar, writer, and politician. Subsequently, Mian Tufial Muham­mad, Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Syed Munawar Hassan, and Sirajul Haq served as the second, third, fourth, and fifth Emirs of JI, respectively.