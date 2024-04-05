HEC announces medical scholarships in University of Dhaka

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Com­mission (HEC) has announced education scholarships and ad­mission to M.Sc. in rehabilita­tion Science in the University of Dhaka Bangladesh (8th Batch, July 2024 Intake).

According to HEC, Bangladesh Health Professions Institute (BHPI), Centre for the Rehabili­tation of the Paralysed (CRP) under the Faculty of Medicine, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh is inviting applications from the SAARC member countries for scholarships and admission for its eighth batch of M.Sc. in Reha­bilitation Science (2 years) pro­gram funded by SAARC Develop­ment Fund (SDF).

As per eligibility criteria, the candidates must be citizens of any of the SAARC member coun­tries and must have a bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy/Occu­pational Therapy/ Speech and Language Therapy, Medicine, Nursing, Prosthetics & Orthotics or an equivalent degree in health-related subjects from a public university or recognized by rel­evant government authority.

The candidates must have completed at least one year in­ternship training/work experi­ence in a recognized hospital/institute/centre approved by the relevant government authority.

The desire students are asked to submit their application forms [hard copies – (1) Admis­sion and Scholarship Application Form and (2) Application form - Ministry of Health & Family Wel­fare, BD] in triplicate along with academic documents (attested by Foreign Ministries of your country) at the Bangladesh mis­sions (Embassies or high com­missions) in your country.

They are asked to send scan copies of your application forms and academic documents (at­tested by Foreign Ministries of your country) to bhpi.mrs@gmail.com.

The application deadline is April 30, 2024 (Application should be received no later than April 30, 2024, 17.00 Hours, Bangladesh time), while notifi­cation of admission will be is­sued on June 15, 2024 and ad­mission deadline is July 15, 2024

Regarding visa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Is­lamabad, has made mandatory for Pakistani Students proceed­ing to Bangladesh to obtain a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the Ministry of Interior (MOI) prior to applying for Ban­gladeshi Student Visa. For infor­mation, please contact Section Officer Political External (P.E) Wing-I, Ministry of Interior at Tel.No.051- 9208310.

It is to be mentioned here that HEC has only announced this scholarship program received through the official channel.