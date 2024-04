ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday or­dered to remove the name of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s name from the exit control list (ECL). A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz issued the directions after hearing Mazari’s plea seeking re­moval of her name from the ECL. She had moved the court through her counsel Barrister Ahsan Ja­mal Pirzada and cited the federation of Pakistan through Secretary Interior as respondent.