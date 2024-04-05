Imran appoints 4 new focal persons

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday ap­pointed four new focal per­sons, responsible for final­izing names of individuals permitted to meet ex-premier in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, by removing the names of party leaders Sher Afzal Marwat and Umair Khan Niazi.

The total number of focal persons now stands at five as Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan retains his position in this capacity. Gohar made the announcement regarding the appointment of new focal persons approved by Khan himself. Besides Gohar, the other party leaders among the list of focal persons in­cluded Senator Shibli Faraz, PTI Secretary General and the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Senator Ali Zafar and Intazar Hussain Panjutha.

At the end of last month, Khan had appointed three fo­cal persons for arranging his meetings with lawyers, fam­ily members and party lead­ers following an agreement with the jail superintendent over standard operating pro­cedures (SOPs) regarding visitation. The three focal persons were Gohar, Marwat and Umair. However, former prime minister Khan removed the names of two party lead­ers on the recommendations of the PTI Core Committee,

The Core Committee in its last meeting had criticized Marwat and Umair for not con­veying Khan’s message to the party with clarity. The partici­pants viewed that both MNAs had met ex-premier in jail most of the time as compared to others but the party was not receiving messages of Khan properly making problems for it at policy-level decisions. The party had faced this issue dur­ing the ticket distribution for upcoming by-elections.

Meanwhile, Khan on Thursday expressed his dis­pleasure when PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee met him in jail along with other party leaders. “Whether you (Nyazee) had not parted ways with us,” Khan was quoted as saying this in the meeting. Senator Nyazee, a former close aide to ex-pre­mier Khan, had left the PTI after May 9 incidents of vio­lence. The other PTI leaders who held a meeting with Khan included Omar Ayub, Senator Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Panjutha and Shah Farman. The jailed leader met some of these lead­ers after a long time. The of­ficial sources in PTI informed that Khan did not talk to Senator Nyazee anymore and even didn’t discuss the politi­cal strategy with other party leaders in his presence.