Islamabad police book Dolphin Force cop of Rawalpindi police underrape charges

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Police Station (PS) She­hzad Town have launched a manhunt for arrest of cop of Dolphin Force of Rawalpindi police for his al­leged involvement in a rape case, informed sources on Thursday. A case has also been registered against the accused cop identified as Tassawar Satti with Police Station Shehzad Town un­der section 376 of PPC on complaint of a female citi­zen namely (AS), they said. According to sources, the complainant lodged an ap­plication with PS Shehzad Town officials stating her cousin Tassawar Satti is serving in Dolphin Force of Rawalpindi police who had once taken her to his home for bringing medicines for her as she was sick. She al­leged that the cop sexually assaulted her despite her hue and cry to not do this as she was about to get mar­ried with another man. She said Tassawar had recorded her objectionable videos and later on started black­mailing her for continuing the illicit relationship even after her marriage. She added Tassawar had raped her many times on gun­point by entering her house in absence of her husband. “Now, the rapist had taken Rs 200000 from me and forcing me to make his illicit relationship with my mar­ried sister who had a kid also,” said the rape victim. She told police Tassawar Satti had threatened her of implicating her and her husband in bogus criminal cases since he was serving in Rawalpindi police.