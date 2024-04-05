Friday, April 05, 2024
ITP to accelerate action against public transporters involved in fleecing passengers

Our Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Traffic Police have decided to accelerate ac­tion against those public service and passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharg­ing from passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr, informed a police spokes­man on Thursday. Following the directions of CTO Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, spe­cial squads of Islamabad Traf­fic Police have been constituted who would be deputed at bus and wagon stands, he said add­ing that these squads will take action against those involved in overloading and overcharg­ing fare or misbehaving with passengers. Special points have also been erected at various roads of the city to check and take action against passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging.

