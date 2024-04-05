ITP to accelerate action against public transporters involved in fleecing passengers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police have decided to accelerate action against those public service and passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging from passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. Following the directions of CTO Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police have been constituted who would be deputed at bus and wagon stands, he said adding that these squads will take action against those involved in overloading and overcharging fare or misbehaving with passengers. Special points have also been erected at various roads of the city to check and take action against passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging.