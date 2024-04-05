Japan provides additional grant of $4.43m for extension of Sindh’s maternal, child healthcare facilities

KARACHI - The Japanese government on Thursday announced an addi­tional grant of approximately $4.43 million for a project per­taining to extending maternal and child healthcare facilities in Sindh. According to a press release from the Japanese em­bassy, the additional grant was for the “Project for the Exten­sion of Maternal and Child Healthcare Facility in Sindh” which was initially announced in August 2021 at an original cost of about $22.76m.

Under the project, a new maternal and child health cen­tre will be established at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, the statement said.

“The maternal and child health centre is expected to have departments for obstet­rics and paediatrics, including a labour room, an obstetrics ward, a neonatal intensive care unit, a maternal and fetal intensive care unit, a laborato­ry, and outpatient consultation rooms. “Additionally, around 120 pieces of medical equip­ment, including newborn incu­bators and ultrasonic diagnos­tic devices, will be installed. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 2025,” the statement said.

It added that the number of care facilities to treat moth­ers and babies with complica­tions was limited in Sindh and the project would alleviate the pressure on tertiary hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad. It would also “open up oppor­tunities” for families from all over southern Sindh with im­proved accessibility and better chances of survival, it said.

The press release said notes for the additional grant were signed and exchanged be­tween Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro and Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz. It added that amended grant agreements of the proj­ect were also signed and ex­changed between the Chief Representative of Japan Inter­national Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Pakistan Naoaki Miyata and Economic Affairs Joint Secretary Saeed Ashraf Siddiqui. “The decision to pro­vide the additional grant is in response to a request made by the Pakistani government due to a shortfall in the proj­ect cost, caused by exchange rate fluctuations and market price escalation.” The Japanese ambassador said that the proj­ect aimed to benefit over 20m people, adding that consider­ing the total project cost of $27.19m and the beneficiary population, it was one of the “largest grant projects imple­mented by Japan in the world”.

He added that upon comple­tion in April 2025, “the project will be one of the symbols of Ja­pan’s development assistance to Pakistan, along with PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) in Islamabad.”

A separate press release said that Japan also decided to provide an additional grant of around $5.5m for the “Proj­ect for Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur”, which was initially announced in January 2021 with an origi­nal cost of approximately $13.12m. It added that this additional grant was also in response to a request made by the government due to a short­fall in the project cost caused by market price escalation. The press release said that Pakistan had a high frequency of natu­ral disasters, such as floods, landslides, cyclones, and earth­quakes. Quite notably, Pakistan experiences heavy damage to large parts of the country every year due to floods triggered by heavy rains during the mon­soon season, it added.