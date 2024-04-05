Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 39 accused

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 39 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots. The court or­dered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail. Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The accused who were grant­ed bail are: Nadir Mehmood, Shan Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Yar Gull, Owais Ali, Muhammad Ir­shad, Waqar Jameel, Zeeshan Butt, Kashif Khan, Muhammad Aun Abbas, Naqeeb Ahmad, Muhammad Arif, Rana Tan­vir, Umar, Altaf Hussain, Bilal, Muhammad Yar, Riaz Ahmad, Tasawar Hussain, Muham­mad Usman, Muhammad Sha­hid, Kashan Saeed, Umar Khan, and others. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the res­idence of the corps command­er Lahore) during May 9 riots.