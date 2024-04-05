KP CM pushes for modern irrigation

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has directed the irrigation department to introduce a modern irrigation system to cultivate maximum barren land by utilizing water resources judiciously. He emphasized the construction of artificial dams and the implementation of a Cluster Solar Tube Wells system to achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural products and food security. The directives were issued during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister’s House, attended by relevant officials including Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah and Additional Chief Secretary P&D Imtiaz Hussain Shah.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of introducing result-oriented research techniques in the agriculture sector and expediting ongoing development projects to enhance agricultural productivity. He highlighted the significance of the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) project in bringing barren land under cultivation in southern districts. Additionally, he instructed authorities to digitize all affairs of the irrigation department and compile realistic data of small dams and command areas in the province.
In another meeting addressing the Livestock department, the Chief Minister emphasized the sector’s potential to provide employment opportunities and increase provincial income. He urged the development of the livestock sector on modern lines, focusing on increasing the value addition of dairy products and promoting fisheries. The Chief Minister directed the department to organize programs for imparting advanced skills and training to individuals in the livestock sector and to devise a plan for providing interest-free loans for rearing good breed cattle.