Friday, April 05, 2024
KP CM pushes for modern irrigation

Our Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan­dapur, has directed the irrigation department to in­troduce a modern irrigation system to cultivate maximum barren land by utilizing water resources judiciously. He emphasized the construction of arti­ficial dams and the implementation of a Cluster So­lar Tube Wells system to achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural products and food security. The direc­tives were issued during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister’s House, attend­ed by relevant officials including Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah and Additional Chief Secre­tary P&D Imtiaz Hussain Shah.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of in­troducing result-oriented research techniques in the agriculture sector and expediting ongoing de­velopment projects to enhance agricultural produc­tivity. He highlighted the significance of the Chash­ma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) project in bringing barren land under cultivation in southern districts. Additionally, he instructed authorities to digitize all affairs of the irrigation department and compile re­alistic data of small dams and command areas in the province.

In another meeting addressing the Livestock de­partment, the Chief Minister emphasized the sector’s potential to provide employment opportunities and increase provincial income. He urged the develop­ment of the livestock sector on modern lines, focus­ing on increasing the value addition of dairy products and promoting fisheries. The Chief Minister directed the department to organize programs for imparting advanced skills and training to individuals in the live­stock sector and to devise a plan for providing inter­est-free loans for rearing good breed cattle.

