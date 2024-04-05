Kuwait, under new emir, votes yet again

KUWAIT - Kuwait heads to the polls for the third time in three years on Thursday, just months into the reign of a new emir but with no end in sight to the major oil ex­porter’s chronic political paraly­sis. Elections have become an al­most annual occurrence for the OPEC member country, which has seven percent of the world’s oil reserves and Gulf’s most powerful elected assembly.

However, the parliament’s clashes with the royal-appoint­ed cabinet have led to a cy­cle of stalemate, dissolution and fresh elections, delaying much-needed reforms.

Almost 835,000 voters are el­igible to choose 50 MPs from 200 candidates, including just 13 women, in only the second Kuwaiti election held during the holy month of Ramadan.

Polls opened from 12:00 pm and will close at 12:00 am (0900-2100 GMT). Results are expected on Friday, followed by the resignation of the first gov­ernment appointed by the new emir. “Kuwait’s participatory politics is unmatched in the re­gion,” Kuwait University political analyst Bader al-Saif told AFP.

“Its system requires a reset and urgently needed reforms no doubt, but the fact that it enables its citizens to express themselves and have a say in governance makes it different.”

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, formerly the world’s oldest crown prince, came to power aged 83 in December af­ter the death of his half-brother and predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf.

He took aim at both the cabi­net and parliament in his inau­gural speech to the assembly, and then announced an era of “reform” as he picked Kuwait’s first foreign minister from out­side the ruling family.

Thursday’s polls -- the third since 2022, and the fourth in five years -- are unusual as the incoming parliament will be tasked with approving Sheikh Mesal’s choice of crown prince, Kuwait’s future emir.

Kuwaitis, a minority in the mainly expatriate popula­tion of more than 4.3 million, blame the political standoffs for a sluggish economy, aging infrastructure and an inability to enact reforms.