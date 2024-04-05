Land grabber arrested after schoolgirls stage protest in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Female students of the local public school rose to virtual guardian of their school by thwarting the landlord’s attempt to turn the educational vicinity into the commercial area after illegal possession.
The minor students of Government Primary Girls School achieved milestone of courage by approaching office of SDPO Circle, DSP Tahir Ejaz, on foot to let him know about ongoing commercial construction in their school despite a notice sent by the school administration.
The SDPO hearing the collective complaint brought the matter immediately into the notice of DPO Hussnain Haider and AC Asghar Laghari.
The AC alongwith the revenue staff, police and SDPO moved towards the area to witness veracity of the matter.
The landlord, Ghulam Abbas, his two sons, Muhammad Yunis and Amir, alongwith a friend Abdul Khaliq were supervising the commercial construction going on at front location of the school.
Upon enquiry carried out through the land’s measurement by staffers of the revenue department, it was proved that the property on which the landlord was constructing houses and shops belonged to the school.
Meanwhile, the police arrested the landlord and all the accomplices involved in occupation process of the public property and registered cases against them.
Further accelerating the action, the AC ordered to bulldoze the illegal construction occurred already in the form of shops and a house on the public property reserved for the school.
DPO Husnain Haider hailed courage of the minors on the spot for timely and bold action led to save the educational institution.