Land grabber arrested after schoolgirls stage protest in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Female students of the local public school rose to virtual guardian of their school by thwarting the land­lord’s attempt to turn the educational vicinity into the commercial area af­ter illegal possession.

The minor students of Government Primary Girls School achieved mile­stone of courage by approaching of­fice of SDPO Circle, DSP Tahir Ejaz, on foot to let him know about ongo­ing commercial construction in their school despite a notice sent by the school administration.

The SDPO hearing the collective complaint brought the matter imme­diately into the notice of DPO Huss­nain Haider and AC Asghar Laghari.

The AC alongwith the revenue staff, police and SDPO moved towards the area to witness veracity of the matter.

The landlord, Ghulam Abbas, his two sons, Muhammad Yunis and Amir, alongwith a friend Abdul Khaliq were supervising the commercial construction going on at front loca­tion of the school.

Upon enquiry carried out through the land’s measurement by staffers of the revenue department, it was proved that the property on which the landlord was constructing houses and shops belonged to the school.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the landlord and all the accomplices in­volved in occupation process of the public property and registered cases against them.

Further accelerating the action, the AC ordered to bulldoze the il­legal construction occurred already in the form of shops and a house on the public property reserved for the school.

DPO Husnain Haider hailed cour­age of the minors on the spot for timely and bold action led to save the educational institution.