LHC suspends victory notification of PML-N’s Azhar from NA-81 Gujranwala

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sus­pended the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Azhar Qayyum from NA-81 Gujranwala. Justice Sha­hid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Bilal Ijaz Chaudhry challenging the notification for Azhar Qayyum’s victory.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client was declared successful from NA-81 by a margin of 8000 votes, but the Election Commission declared Azhar Qayyum successful in a vote recount. He submitted that the returning officer reduced 2500 votes of his client in recounting. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for victory of re­spondent and suspend the same until the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sus­pended the notification for Azhar Qayyum’s vic­tory and also gave an opportunity to the Elec­tion Commission to file a reply by the next date of hearing. It is pertinent to mention here that Azhar Qayyum was declared successful from NA-81 Gujranwala in a vote recount on March 15.