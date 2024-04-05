Machiavellian politics

Niccolò Machiavelli has become a well-known figure in political philosophy. The most well-known aspects of Machiavelli’s legacy are likely his teachings of evil, his ad­vice to tyrants as a political real­ist, and his passionate support of Machiavelli—a diabolical politics that strangely bears his name. His devilish interpretation of politics is palpable in the contemporary world. Meanwhile, Niccolò Machi­avelli’s work has had an indelible influence on the mentality of mod­ern politicians. He is conceived to be a pioneer of power politics. He metamorphosed idealist and uto­pian politics into realistic ones. His work, ‘The Prince,’ is the manifes­tation of his tyrannical approach to politics. He categorically re­buffed the softness and mildness of the ruler and suggested a despot­ic and ruthless leader for the mass­es. Shortly, Machiavelli was the one who advised the rulers to use vio­lence, deceit, lying, and cheating in order to further the interests of the state in his book ‘The Prince,’ which was released in 1513. Real­ist Machiavelli disregarded morali­ty in favor of a pragmatic approach to politics. He did not think that human nature was fundamental­ly good. He asserts that people are inherently greedy. Comparatively, nothing seems away from the dirty politics of Machiavelli in the mod­ern world, where America’s un­flinching support for its allies is creating fear of the authoritarians among suppressed and repressed states of the world.

Leaders continue to use Machi­avelli’s political theories in their quest for political success, despite their harsh criticism. Henry Kiss­inger, a well-known American dip­lomat, is one such leader. Kissinger is renowned for taking a pragmatic stance on US foreign policy. In line with Machiavellian theories that emphasize the practicality of pol­itics apart from ethical consider­ations, he placed a higher priority on national interests and pragmat­ic considerations than ethical ones. Opponents contend that because of the Vietnam War, these tac­tics have exacerbated instability in some areas, such as South Asia. America’s dirty politics, driven by Machiavellian philosophy, have marred the socio-political and eco­nomic conditions of many lesser or weaker states, such as Iraq, Syria, Vietnam, and so on.

The philosophy of Niccolò Machi­avelli suggests rulers create a fear of the state so that they can eliminate potential threats because they may weaken their power. These days, the Machiavellian ideology is ap­plied all across the world, including Pakistan, where, for example, ar­bitrary arrest and unlawful deten­tion are both commonplace, even though they are clearly against Ar­ticle 10 of the Constitution. Machi­avellian thought is the driving force behind this illicit behavior.

One cannot resist exploring the part and parcel book of Machia­vellian philosophy, ‘The Prince.’ Niccolò Machiavelli, the master­mind behind secularism and re­alism, wrote many books, but his work, ‘The Prince,’ has been under the spotlight of the contemporary world. In this book, Machiavelli says men are ungrateful, fickle, de­ceitful, cowardly, and greedy, and that they are good when it pays them to be good. He categorically uttered that man, by nature, is evil and diabolic. He does everything to satiate his lust, whether by hook or by crook. Hence, there is a need for an autocrat and a despotic ruler in the state who can suppress every voice raised for change. In short, he urged us to exploit power to main­tain state security, no matter how much destruction is triggered.

Machiavellian philosophy of dirty politics can be seen in the modern world as Israel’s blatant genocide of the Palestinians. Isra­el’s dirty politics in Palestine show the authoritarianism of the state, suppressing and massacring inno­cent people. Shortly, the term Ma­chiavellian is relevant in this re­gard because the prime minister of Israel uses fear and cunningness to hold his political power.

In a nutshell, the Machiavellian philosophy of politics suggests that the ruler should be despot­ic if his masses cease to talk about change. He suggests the ruler be cruel, despotic, less prone to sen­sitivity, and harsh. He propagates dirty politics in his book ‘The Prince,’ which is being employed in the modern world as well. There are ample examples of Machiavel­lian politics, such as in America, Israel, and Pakistan, where people face fear of the state when talking or raising their voices for change.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Sindh.