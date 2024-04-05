Meeting of Privatisation Commission Board held

ISLAMABAD - Privatisation Commission Board gave approval of the Prequalification Crite­ria and the Prequalification Commit­tee for the evaluation of bids/interests to be submitted for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corpo­ration Limited (PIACL). The meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, be­ing held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, concluded yesterday at the Privatisation Commission, Islamabad.

At the meeting, Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan ex­pressed that PIACL is a very attractive opportunity for both local and interna­tional investors especially after the re­structuring of the airline where major liabilities of the company have been tak­en off its balance sheet. The federal min­ister hoped that the Pakistani business community will also look at this oppor­tunity with enthusiasm and will show their interest in acquiring the national airline. The Privatisation Commission has invited expression of interest from interested parties willing to bid for the majority stakes in PIACL through an advertisement published on 2nd April, 2024 in national and international newspapers. The invitation for EOI and all related documents are available on Privatisation Commission’s website.