Minister donates 100 vehicles for cold chain repair

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minis­ter for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, handed over 100 motorcycles and mobile workshop vehicles for cold chain repair to relevant quarters. A ceremony, attended by Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah as a spe­cial guest, saw the transfer. Oth­er participants included Director General Health Services Dr. Shau­kat Ali, Director Public Health Dr. Irshad Roghani, Chief of UNICEF Field Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radoslaw Rzehak, Dr. Inamullah Health Specialist, and DHO Pesha­war Dr. Idris.

Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah presented 100 motorcycles meant for Peshawar’s vaccinators to DHO Peshawar via DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali. Additionally, he handed over three mobile work­shops for cold chain maintenance and two dry logistic vehicles from UNICEF to Director EPI Dr. Arif. These vehicles will be distributed to the province’s five divisions to play a vital role in maintaining the cold chain supply.

During his address at the cere­mony, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah expressed satisfaction with the health team’s performance and stressed advancing work through teamwork, aligning with the ruling party’s vision.

He acknowledged the limited number of vehicles but highlight­ed their potential to save thou­sands of lives. Plans are under­way to launch mobile workshops at the district level to tackle chal­lenges effectively.

Qasim Ali Shah noted the persis­tence of challenges in controlling the poliovirus despite global erad­ication efforts. He emphasized the significance of the allocated bikes for Peshawar district to facilitate health workers in delivering ser­vices efficiently. He urged uni­ty in addressing these issues and assured progress with collective support.

Addressing concerns over Inte­grated Health Program employ­ees’ salaries and other issues, he promised swift resolution and regularization. Emergency medi­cines have been dispatched to all districts, addressing shortages. Dual charging within the health department, except for essential positions, will be prohibited, and non-performing individuals will be addressed accordingly.