Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

LAHORE - Punjab Local Governments Department Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that through collective efforts, the government will be able to provide a safe environment for future generations by keeping the underground water clean. The Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), in collaboration with UNICEF, has successfully completed a model project for cleaning waste water ponds in Sheikhupura. The plan to make sewage water reservoirs reusable will be extended in a phased manner. He was addressing a seminar, organised under the auspices of the PMDFC at the GOR Officers’ Mess, as the chief guest. Special Secretary Local Government Department Asia Gul, Managing Director PMDFC Syed Zahid Aziz, research experts and teachers of various educational institutions also participated. The LG minister, while welcoming the participants, said the PMDFC deserved applaud for organising the seminar on the important topic. He said that elimination of pollution and standard sanitation arrangements were the focus of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “Chief Minister Punjab wants to see proactive role of youth in research sector. The recommendations of the conference will be placed before the Punjab government and will be implemented,” he vowed. Zeeshan Rafique said that due to lack of proper treatment, sewage water leads to groundwater pollution.