Murder casesolved, criminals arrested

MULTAN - Multan Police have solved a robbery-cum-murder case and arrested two criminals for killing a citizen in premises of Shah Shams police station last month. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that an emer­gency call was received through helpline 15 about murder of Abdul Razzak son of Fayyaz Hussain at Jamal Town on March 14. The deceased was return­ing home from market on motorcycle when two un­identified armed robbers intercepted him in prem­ises of Shah Shams police station. They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched motorcycle from him. The accused also shot him dead when he tried to resist the robbery bid, CPO added. He maintained that taking notice of the inci­dent, a special team was formed under the super­vision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Mu­hammad Ashraf to arrest the criminals. The police team arrested Muhammad Junaid alias Younis son of Haji Sadiq and Muhammd Mujahid alias Shakir son of Abbas. He said that the ar­rested criminals were his­tory sheeters and involved in various cases of robbery and theft. Sadiq Ali Dogar added that the police team would be awarded with cash prizes and commen­datory certificates.