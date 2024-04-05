Murree admin reviews arrangements for tourists’ facilitation

MURREE - The district administration of Murree has completed the arrangements for providing all kinds of facilities to the tourists visiting tourist places of the district during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and in this regard a comprehensive plan has been prepared for all the tourist places. To review the arrangements, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Murree Captain (retired) Qasim Ejaz, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Murree and Kotli Satian along with the heads of all provincial departments. The heads of all relevant departments participated in the meeting. In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.