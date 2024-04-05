Murree admin reviews arrangements for tourists’ facilitation

MURREE - The dis­trict administration of Murree has completed the arrange­ments for providing all kinds of facilities to the tourists visiting tourist places of the district during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and in this regard a comprehensive plan has been prepared for all the tourist places. To review the arrange­ments, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mur­ree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shira­zi along with Additional Dep­uty Commissioner (Revenue) Murree Captain (retired) Qa­sim Ejaz, Assistant Commis­sioner Tehsil Murree and Kot­li Satian along with the heads of all provincial departments. The heads of all relevant de­partments participated in the meeting. In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.