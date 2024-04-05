NAB freezes accounts of IT firm linked to BRT

PESHAWAR - NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken action by freez­ing the accounts of the Information Technology (IT) equipment provider for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project. The firm, identified as LMKR, al­legedly supplied equipment to the market at inflated prices, according to NAB sources.

In addition to freezing the accounts, NAB has is­sued circulars to trace the properties of the firm’s directors nationwide. This action comes following several complaints from sub-contractors regarding non-payment for work on the BRT Metro and for var­ious construction materials.

To address these complaints effectively, NAB has established a dedicated desk at its headquarters. It’s important to note that NAB is currently investigating the BRT scandal, with the accounts of 75 contractors already frozen so far.

The BRT contractors have lodged petitions against NAB’s inquiry, which are currently being reviewed by the Peshawar High Court. As a result, any potential arrests have been put on hold pending further court decisions.