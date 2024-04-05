Friday, April 05, 2024
NDMA launches Disaster Management Coordination Forum

1:46 PM | April 05, 2024
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a national level forum titled ‘Disaster Management Coordination Forum’ (DMCF) to bolster provincial coordination, ARY News reported.

The forum is designed to provide strategic guidance and to oversee, coordinate and monitor disaster management activities and interventions at both national and provincial levels, a news release said.

The inaugural meeting of the DMCF was convened at NDMA Headquarters, presided by Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The meeting was attended by all Members, including NDMA senior management, as well as the Director Generals of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The DMCF is set to meet quarterly to deliberate on matters outlined in the Terms of Reference (TORs). Additionally, NDMA’s Disaster Risk Reduction Wing will provide secretariat support for the DMCF, ensuring streamlined operations and continuity.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in NDMA’s commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness and response mechanisms across the nation, fostering a collaborative environment for effective disaster management.

