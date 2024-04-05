No plan to initiate talks with TTP: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said there was no plan to hold talks with the banned Tehrik-e-Tali­ban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on dialogue with TTP. “There are no plans for talks with the banned group,” she said.

This came in response to questions regarding an Afghan minister’s suggestion for Pakistan to engage in discussions with the TTP. Baloch em­phasized that Pakistan expects urgent action from Afghan authorities against terrorist outfits, particularly for their ac­tivities in Pakistan.

She stressed Paki­stan’s unwavering com­mitment to combatting all terrorist groups that have targeted the coun­try and its vital rela­tionships, notably the Pakistan-China friend­ship, which was recently targeted in the Besham attack. The spokesper­son clarified Pakistan’s stance on the One Docu­ment Regime for Afghan­istan, highlighting the ongoing cooperation be­tween the two countries.

The spokesperson also addressed inquiries regarding Pakistan’s en­gagement with Afghan au­thorities concerning ter­rorist activities planned from Afghan soil.

On the domestic front, discussions unfolded about Pakistan's ongoing efforts to address the in­flux of Afghan nationals, emphasizing the need for individuals to return to their home country through legal channels. Baloch underlined Paki­stan's consistent sup­port for the rights of the Kashmiri people,

“There should be no politics on the economy and everyone should play their due role for economic stability,” Tarar said while highlighting the positive indicators recorded with the ar­rival of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s gov­ernment in the country.

He said Bloomberg had fore­cast a significant reduction in in­flation in the country next year and simultaneously predict­ed an economic growth for Pa­kistan in the coming days. The country moving in right direc­tion as the economy had start­ed to boom which was reflected from the positive economic indi­cators, the minister noted.

He lauded the role played by the media in creating aware­ness among the masses regard­ing privatization process of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that recorded Rs 80 billion annual loss. It was the common man who had been bearing the brunt of such economic losses, he said, expressing the hope that the privatization would not only generate revenue for the coun­try but also remove extra bur­den from the common man.

He said entire focus was laid on economy and efforts were underway to digitalize the Fed­eral Board of Revenue. Tarar said PM Shehbaz Sharif at­tached great importance to Pa­kistan-China friendship and he himself visited Dasu and met the Chinese engineers to express solidarity with them over the attack. He said that the entire nation was united for the bet­terment of the economy and na­tional interest.

The minister asked the peo­ple to have hope and faith in the system and the leadership that could solve every other problem. “Shehbaz Sharif is a name of hope who has deliv­ered in the past in accordance with the aspiration of people.” The action plan would be an­nounced very soon to empower the youth, he said in response to another query.

In response to another ques­tion, he said that the problems of sports bodies would be re­solved as a committee was being formed regarding the Pakistan Hockey Federation. With ref­erence to Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, the Minister said that there was no discussion about it in the cabinet meeting today.

In response to a question re­garding APP, the Federal Min­ister said that a committee has been formed to investigate the recent incident in the APP. Senior officials of the Ministry of Infor­mation were investigating the in­cident. The federal said that the recommendations of the inquiry committee would be followed.

As regards the problems of media workers and reporters, the Federal Minister of Informa­tion said that he was visiting Ka­rachi tomorrow where he would meet the members of Pakistan Broadcasters Association and All Pakistan Newspapers Society and listened to their issues for timely redressal.