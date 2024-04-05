On Quds Day, PM reiterates Pakistan's support to Palestinians

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to the people of Palestine until their liberation from the Zionist occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestine state as per pre-1967 borders.

The prime minister, in his message on Quds Day, annually observed on the last Friday of Holy Ramazan (Juma-tul-Wida), said the entire Pakistani nation condemned the Zionist oppression and expressed solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people.

He said for the past seven decades, Israel had illegally occupied Palestine and Jerusalem and continuously violated international laws and human rights to maintain its occupation, while the international community acted as a silent spectator.

The prime minister said that the Israeli occupation and atrocities spanned over the last seven decades but its intensity increased manifolds since October last year.

“So far, 32,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, have been killed and 70,000 injured in Gaza. Hospitals, refugee camps and schools have been deliberately targeted.

Despite the UN Security Council’s resolution for ceasefire, the unprovoked bombing of innocent civilians by Israel continues in Gaza,” the prime minister commented.

He reiterated Pakistan’s demand for the international community to play its role to pressure Israel to stop oppression against the Palestinian people.

He also requested the Muslims in Pakistan and all over the world, observing the last Friday of Holy Ramzan to specially pray for their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their salvation from the atrocities.

He also called for prayers for peace, security and prosperity of Pakistan, and its riddance from the economic problems.