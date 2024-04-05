OPPO Reno11 5G now available nationwide

LAHORE - OPPO, the world’s leading smartphone brand, has announced the nationwide availability of its latest masterpiece, the OPPO Reno11 5G. Priced at PKR 129,999, the Reno11 exempli­fies OPPO’s commitment to seamlessly blending refined design with cutting-edge tech­nology, spotlighting its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System and sleek, ergonomic design.

A MARVEL OF DESIGN AND PHOTOGRAPHY EXCELLENCE

The OPPO Reno11 5G emerg­es as the pinnacle of aesthetic appeal and functional excel­lence. Featuring a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with Opti­cal Image Stabilization (OIS), the device redefines mobile photography standards.

ELEVATED DESIGN FOR THE MODERN USER

With its 3D Curved Design, measuring a mere 7.99mm in thickness and weighing 182g, the Reno11 stands out. The slim profile, combined with the Shimmering Silk Design and OPPO Glow technique, ensures the Reno11 is visually captivat­ing and comfortable to hold.

A VISUAL AND AUDITORY FEAST

Boasting a 120Hz 3D curved screen, the Reno11 promises an immersive viewing expe­rience on its expansive 6.7” display. The device’s 10-bit AMOLED screen, HDR10+ certification, and dual stereo speakers produce vivid visu­als and crystal-clear audio, setting a new benchmark for mobile entertainment.

REDEFINING MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY WITH THE PORTRAIT EXPERT

At the heart of the Reno11’s appeal is its Ultra-Clear Por­trait Camera System. With a 32MP telephoto camera, a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Cam­era, and an ultra-wide 8MP camera, the Reno11 captures every moment with stunning clarity. The Portrait Expert En­gine ensures every portrait is a masterpiece, empowering us­ers with Pro Power in Portrait.

INTRODUCING THE “OPPO IMAGINE IF” PHOTOGRA­PHY COMPETITION

OPPO is thrilled to bring its globally renowned photogra­phy competition, OPPO Imag­ine IF, to the local market. This presents a phenomenal op­portunity for OPPO users to showcase their creativity and talent. With the theme “Faces & Festivities” for April, par­ticipants have the chance to win the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G and other fantastic prizes by simply capturing aesthetic photos with their OPPO smart­phone and sharing them on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #OPPOimagineIF and tagging @oppopakistan on Instagram and @OPPO on Facebook. Moreover, winners stand a chance to have their work recognized on a global scale, with the prestigious OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 offering an in­credible $24,000 annual mas­ter prize and the opportunity to exhibit their work at a pres­tigious art gallery in Paris.