Friday, April 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over 1,119,000 websites blocked, PTA informs PHC

Over 1,119,000 websites blocked, PTA informs PHC
Our Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that it has blocked over 111,9000 objectionable web­sites and social media accounts nationwide. PTA lawyer Jehanzeb Mehsud disclosed this informa­tion during a hearing before a two-member bench of the PHC, consisting of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali. 

The court was addressing a petition filed by Sara Ali Khan, expressing concerns about objec­tionable content on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Khan highlighted that such content undermines social values and religious beliefs, particularly among the youth, criticizing the PTA for lacking an effective mechanism to block such sites.

Sara sought court directives for the PTA to per­manently block the mentioned sites and accounts and to implement a filtering system to prevent the uploading of objectionable content. Respond­ing to this, the PTA lawyer informed the court that the websites mentioned in the petition had already been blocked. 

Swati secures interim bails

However, he acknowledged the challenge of permanently blocking such content due to us­ers accessing it through virtual private networks (VPNs). Justice SM Attique Shah inquired about the existence of a filtration mechanism, to which the PTA lawyer responded that contents could be deleted after upload, with thousands being re­moved daily. Additionally, the petitioner request­ed the court to involve the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in addressing objectionable con­tent on networking websites.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1712201392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024