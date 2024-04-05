Pakistan, Japan sign deals for two projects in Sindh

ISLAMABAD - A signing ceremony was held yes­terday for the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreements between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding two Japanese grant in aid projects titled as, “In­stallation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City” and “The Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh”.

The Government of Japan has provided additional grant amount worth of JPY 832 million (US$ 5.4 million) for Installation of Weath­er Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City and JPY 671 million (US$ 4.4 million) for the Extension of Ma­ternal and Child Health Care Facil­ities in Sindh, to the Government of Pakistan through JICA.

These Grant in aid projects are aimed to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s ca­pabilities in meteorological ob­servation, weather forecasting and dissemination of forecast/warnings and to strengthen med­ical services in the children hos­pital and MCH center in Liaqat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Sindh.

The Notes of the projects were signed and exchanged by Dr. Ka­zim Niaz, Secretary, Economic Af­fairs Division (EAD) and H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of their respective governments. The Grant Agreements were signed by Mr. Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Sec­retary EAD and Mr. Naoaki MIYA­TA, Chief Representative, Japan In­ternational Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan.

Dr. Kazim Niaz appreciated the Government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the as­surance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful co­operation between the two sides.

WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti­ary of Japan to Pakistan, assured his commitment to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.