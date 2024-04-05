Pakistan joins Chinese to modernise waste management

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has moved forward to work with Chi­nese company to modernize waste management in Karachi.

Karachi is set to witness a trans­formative development in its waste management efforts, Gwa­dar Pro reported on Thursday.

China State Construction, the world’s largest investment con­struction group, has recently won the bid to undertake Karachi’s in­augural solid waste treatment project, modern garbage trans­fer stations, a move that marks a milestone in the city’s waste man­agement efforts and represents a strong step forward in environ­mental protection.

Spread across an area of 150,000 square meters, the project com­prises two sections, Section 1 and Section 2, and includes the con­struction of solid waste transfer stations, office buildings, dormi­tories, roads, steel structures and ancillary facilities.

This comprehensive scope en­sures a wide approach to waste management, encompassing not just the transfer stations but also the necessary infrastructure to support their efficient operation.

It not only highlights the tech­nical expertise and construction capabilities of China State Con­struction, but also strengthens the bond between China and Pakistan in the field of infrastructure de­velopment. China State Construc­tion’s involvement in this pro­ject demonstrates its dedication to contributing to the well-being of communities and the environ­ment at large.

Currently, the city faces numer­ous challenges in effectively man­aging its solid waste, including limited resources and outdated in­frastructure.

The construction of modern gar­bage transfer stations is a crucial component of the overall plan to address these issues.

The successful completion of this project is expected to signif­icantly enhance Karachi’s urban hygiene index and contribute to the overall improvement of the city’s environmental health.

With the construction of these modern garbage transfer sta­tions, Karachi is poised to take a significant step towards a clean­er, healthier and more sustainable future.