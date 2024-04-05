Pakistan joins Chinese to modernise waste management

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has moved forward to work with Chinese company to modernize waste management in Karachi.
Karachi is set to witness a transformative development in its waste management efforts, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.
China State Construction, the world’s largest investment construction group, has recently won the bid to undertake Karachi’s inaugural solid waste treatment project, modern garbage transfer stations, a move that marks a milestone in the city’s waste management efforts and represents a strong step forward in environmental protection.
Spread across an area of 150,000 square meters, the project comprises two sections, Section 1 and Section 2, and includes the construction of solid waste transfer stations, office buildings, dormitories, roads, steel structures and ancillary facilities.
This comprehensive scope ensures a wide approach to waste management, encompassing not just the transfer stations but also the necessary infrastructure to support their efficient operation.
It not only highlights the technical expertise and construction capabilities of China State Construction, but also strengthens the bond between China and Pakistan in the field of infrastructure development. China State Construction’s involvement in this project demonstrates its dedication to contributing to the well-being of communities and the environment at large.
Currently, the city faces numerous challenges in effectively managing its solid waste, including limited resources and outdated infrastructure.
The construction of modern garbage transfer stations is a crucial component of the overall plan to address these issues.
The successful completion of this project is expected to significantly enhance Karachi’s urban hygiene index and contribute to the overall improvement of the city’s environmental health.
With the construction of these modern garbage transfer stations, Karachi is poised to take a significant step towards a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future.