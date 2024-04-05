Friday, April 05, 2024
PCB purchases multi-storied building adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium

Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bought a multi-sto­ried building adjacent to the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for PKR 4 billion on Thursday. The multi-storied building will be renovated and transformed into a sev­en-star hotel to accommo­date international as well as local players. This develop­ment will resolve the chal­lenge of accommodating visiting teams and foreign players during the Paki­stan Super League (PSL), who currently have to stay in local five-star hotels. Ad­ditionally, this will shorten travelling time and eliminate traffic issues during teams’ commute from hotels to the stadium. The PCB is also working on upgrading three major stadiums, including the Gaddafi Stadium before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled in Pakistan. 

