PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia Saturday night, where he will perform Umrah and call on his Saudi Arabian counterpart during his stay in Jeddah.

The sources said that during the important meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM Shehbaz would hold discussion on various projects.

The premier would also renew his invitation to Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan.

During his stay, multiple development projects would be finalised, whereas bilateral cooperation in several sectors including agriculture continues between the two countries, said the sources.

They said Saudi Arabia was expected to invest $1 billion on the Reko Diq project as well.

The schedule for PM Shehbaz’s visit along few federal ministers and top public officers would be finalised on Friday (today), said the sources.

Prior to his visit, the premier would hold consultation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, they added.

This would be PM Shehbaz’s maiden visit to the kingdom since assuming the office in March. Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki is heading back to his country to receive the PM.