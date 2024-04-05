‘Polio eradication efforts strengthened in Pakistan’

PESHAWAR - Deputy Director of Polio for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Bill and Melinda Gates Founda­tion, Michael Galway, met with Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah at his office, where Special Secretary Health for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit, was also present.

During the meeting, views regarding po­tential upcoming visits of the High-Level Po­lio Oversight Board in May were exchanged. The representative from the Bill and Melin­da Gates Foundation commended Pakistan’s efforts in polio eradication and engaged in special discussions with the Health Minister about measures taken to contain the poliovi­rus in southern regions.

Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah and Michael Galway agreed to take concrete steps to com­bat the poliovirus, which is being transmitted from Afghanistan, with an emphasis on vac­cinating individuals crossing the border. The Health Minister assured Michael Galway that there would be no compromise on the polio campaign and children’s vaccination. Both of­ficials pledged to intensify efforts for polio eradication, especially in southern regions.

The Polio representative mentioned the rec­ognition of challenges in southern regions and informed the Health Minister that the Over­sight Board would visit Pakistan in May and hold meetings with the newly elected political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Michael Galway expressed the desire for the Oversight Board to meet with the province’s top leader­ship and expressed readiness for cooperation in polio eradication.